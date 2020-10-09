Beautiful Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has reacted to the news of Osebo wishing to have her as a wife, and Funny Face fighting Osebo over her.

The news of Osebo promising never to cheat on her if he should get the chance to marry her was earlier published by YEN.com.gh.

Funny Face, another actor, who had earlier professed love for Miss Appiah, shared on his Instagram handle.

In the caption, he warned Osebo that he should not make him angry at all over her and that if he does not desist from eyeing her, they would wear the same skirt.

Herealfunnyface: “My brother …. Don’t angry me !!! Asem no Ay3 Critical u want to take my @jackieappiah like we all will wear da skirt some.”

Osebo responded to the post calling Funny Face brother and asking him not to fight him because brothers don’t fight. Osebo_thezaraman: “Bro don’t be angry oooooo brothers don’t fight ooo.”

However, Miss Appiah only laughed over the matter using laughter emoji when she reacted to the reactions by the two men.

Funny Face then begged her not to laugh and urged her to let them run to a place where Osebo would not find them.

Therealfunnyface: “@jackieappiah baby u laughing ? My love let’s run away to an unknown island…Where Osebor will never see u again.”