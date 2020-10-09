Ghana lost 3-0 to Mali in their first game under coach Charles Akonnor, who took over in January this year.

Akonnor had waited nine months for his first game and would be disappointed with the outcome of the match played on Friday in Antalya, Turkey.

The Black Stars failed to impress, with the Malians deservedly winning thanks to goals from El Bilal Toure, Hamari Traore and Amadou Haidara.

Mali started the game strongly and were rewarded with a goal just inside three minutes. Hamari Traore outpaced left-back Gideon Mensah and slotted in past goalkeeper Ati -Zigi.

Jordan Ayew was Ghana’s bright spot in attack but his finishing was poor as the Black Stars failed to threaten Malian goalkeeper in the first half.

Mali were once again dominant in the second half. They came in with more energy and doubled their lead in the 49th minute.

Traore, who opened the scoring, turned provider this time. The captain attacked the right side and delivered a great cross which was headed home by Toure.

In the 75th minute, the Black Stars defenders switched off hoping for an offside call and Haidara made it count, slotting it past Zigi to make it 3-0.

There was no clear cut chance from the Black Stars as the referee blew whistle for the end of the game.

Black Stars will play Qatar in their second international friendly on Monday.