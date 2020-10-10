Faces of Okomfour Kwadee’s fans and Ghanaians are beaming with smiles after his latest photos popped up online.

In the photos, renowned Ghanaian actor and evangelist, Majid Michel posed with the hiplife musician who has been off the showbiz scenes for years now.

A few months ago, a very disturbing photo emerged on the internet of the singer looking sick and broken.

A photo that broke many hearts considering how the musician wowed fans in his heydays with his unique brand of music.

In the latest photo with the actor, the musician looks more healthy and full of life once again though it is not clear where and how they met.

The musician, born Jerry Anaba, has spent 14 years in and out of rehab after suffering mental instability.

Watch the photos below: