Beyond the acting skills, Majid Michel seems to have more up his sleeves.

The actor surprised his fans with a fascinating act they never knew existed.

During an interview on Hitz FM, he withdrew his phone to perform a stunt live on air.

“I don’t want to scare you guys,” he said while opening the calculator application on his mobile phone.

He told the host and panel on Daybreak Hitz, on February 20 to select who would step forward for the trick.

He asked all those present to give him random numbers, which they gave without any persuasion

The sum of all the numbers was 103.9, the radio frequency of Hitz FM.

The trick stunned the host, Andy Dosty and all present in the studio who gave him a resounding clap.

Watch what transpired below: