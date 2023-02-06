About thirteen years after Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson was banned by the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), she has recounted how almost all her colleagues failed to support her.

She told George Quaye on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM, Saturday, that it was only Majid Michel who stood by her in those trying times.

According to Yvonne, after she was banned, she hatched the idea of producing her own movies. But some of the actors who did not support her in the FIPAG ban said it was a bad idea, because she may not get cast in movies by other producers.

“I just wanted to do something on my own and I remember I spoke with a couple of my colleagues (my close friends at the time) and they all said ‘no it’s a bad idea Yvonne. Because when you become a producer no producer will call you to be in their movies so don’t do it’,” she said.

“And during the ban, they all did not support me. It was just Majid. Majid was the one who would follow me, we would go here, go and beg small. So it was just Majid at the time and we were not even that close,” Yvonne added.

The actress and film producer was banned by the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) in 2010 for a year.

She was banned for reportedly showing disrespect on several occasions to her fellow actors, producers and crew members.

The award-winning actress is premiering her new movie titled ‘Kotoka’ at the Silverbird Cinema in Accra on February 14, 2023.

The movie stars Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, Franklin Adjetey, Kweku Elliot, Darlyn Adu-Gyamfi, and Christy Ukaka.