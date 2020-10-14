An adorable photo of Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah‘s son, Damien Agyemang, has popped up online and fans can’t keep calm.

The photo was to mark his birthday as he turns a year older.

Miss Appiah’s manager, Samira Yakubu, taking to her Instagram page, posted a photo with the 15-year-old.

The photo came with a heartfelt message to celebrate the latter and thank God for how far he had come.

How Jackie Appiah’s son reacted to her pregnancy rumour

Many fans and followers, upon sighting the photo, have hit the comment section with heartwarming and goodwill messages.

Watch the photo below: