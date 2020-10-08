Richard Osebo Brown, the baby daddy of media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has incurred the wrath of netizens over his dream to marry actress Jackie Appiah.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Brown disclosed he wants to marry Miss Appiah, treat her as a queen and never cheat on her.

However, his intention seems not to have gone down well with Ghanaian comedian, actor and musician, Funny Face, who is still hopeful of settling down with her.

Taking to his Instagram page, he cautioned Mr Brown and described him as an intruder who wants to take his woman.

Posting her photo, he urged Mr Brown not to make him angry, adding he will also start wearing skirts as Mr Brown is noted for.

My brother …. Don’t angry me 😡!!! 🤺 Asem no Ay3 Critical 🤣 u want to take my @jackieappiah like we all will wear da skirt some 🤣🎉😡🤺, his post read.

