Details of Ghanaian artist, Emmanuel Apraku, popularly known as Ray Styles‘ one-week celebration have popped up online.

The event is scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Transitions Funeral House at Haatso in Accra.

It will take place between 3:00pm and 8:00pm.

This follows his demise on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after months of battle with liver cancer.

Pictures of the talented artist looking sick and helpless hit social media in August 2020, drawing attention to his urgent need for surgery.

According to sources, he was in need of £40,000 to undergo urgent surgery.

