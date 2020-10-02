A video of Ghanaian artist, Emmanuel Apraku popularly known as Ray Styles’ last moments has popped up on social media.

This follows viral reports of his demise on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after months of battle with liver cancer.

Pictures of the talented artist looking sick and helpless had hit social media in August 2020, drawing attention to his urgent need for surgery at a cost of £40,000.

A call well-wishers and fans including first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo heeded to.

In the latest video, Ray Styles was heard expressing his gratitude for the donations made so far as he cleared the air on the GoFundme account being used for the project.

ALSO READ:

He disclosed some people had expressed misgivings, describing the account created by one Owusu Bediako as fake.

However, he noted the latter was a member of the three-team Penciled Celebrity project who lives in the US.

Despite the difficult with which he spoke, he gave assurances of reuniting with fans soon to continue his God-given endeavour.

In the video sighted on Twitter, he revealed that he was running out of breath and needed to stop talking.

However, he managed to say again: “Thank you, thank you, thank you, God bless you. I love you.”

Watch the video below: