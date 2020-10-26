Final funeral rite of talented artiste and brain behind Penciled celebrities, Ray Styles has been slated for November 7, 2020.

The Accra Trade Fair Centre (La) has been booked for the event which will kick start at 10:am and end at 12 noon.

The 34-year-old will be lowered in his final resting place at the La Cemetery. Dress code is strictly all black.

Thanksgiving service will proceed on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Apostolic Church of Ghana, New Town branch; attire is black and white.

Meanwhile, Ray’s one-week ceremony was observed three weeks ago, Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Transitions Funeral House at Haatso in Accra.

Known in private life as Emmanuel Apraku, Ray passed away in New delhi, India while receiving treatment for severe liver cancer.