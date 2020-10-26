Henry Asante Twum has entreated the public not to blame the Ghana Football Association [GFA] for players of the Black Stars contracting coronavirus.

Following the Black Stars friendly games against Sudan and Qatar in Turkey, nine players have contracted the coronavirus after returning to their various clubs.

The country’s football governing body has been accused of failing to follow protocols before and after the game.

However, the Communications Director of the GFA says they ensured every player followed all the protocols at the camp.

According to him, the situation is unfortunate but his outfit cannot be blamed.

“It is unfortunate our players have contracted the virus,” Mr Twum told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“We ensured that every player and management members follow the protocols before and after the games. There was automated hand sanitizer machine at the hotel the team was lodging and same at the stadia we used for the matches.

“Test was conducted everyday to ensure we are all safe but it is unfortunate this has happened.

“We did not force these players to come and play for the national team but once they came, you take their health into consideration. We wish them well because we will still need their services next month.

“This is a virus that can be in your system and you cannot determine it but I don’t think accusing the GFA of failing to do the right thing is the right way.

“We did our best to ensure we all stay safe but it did not happen,” he added.

Jordan Ayew, Joseph Aidoo, Caleb Ekuban, Attamah Laweh, Kasim Nuhu and Gideon Mensah among other Black Stars players have all contracted the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will return to continental action when they play Sudan in a doubleheader in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers next month.