A 20-year-old farmer from Lakpo- Agbakorpe in the South Tongu District of the Volta region has drowned in the River Lottor at Xavi when the canoe in which he was sailing capsized.

Mr. Shine Foster Agorsor, Assembly-man for Xavi Electoral Area within the Akatsi South District said the deceased, Godwin Agbenorku, together with a colleague was crossing the river from Xavi to the other side when the accident occurred.

He said, while the community members were able to rescue Etse Agbenyega, Godwin drowned.

“The town folks managed to rescue one but Godwin got drowned before he was rescued,” he narrated.

Mr. Agorsor said the deceased and his friend were known Okro farmers in the area.

According to him, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue at St. Paul’s hospital while Police investigations continue