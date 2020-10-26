Gillian Ezra, Music Time, South Africa – Guest Speaker

A panel of international and locally-based professionals in the creative arts and entertainment industry will lead a public discussion on how to monetise content in the digital world at the MTN Digital Music Conference scheduled for October 29, 2020 live on MTN’s Facebook and YouTube Pages from 2:00pm.

Cynthia Quarcoo, Managing Partner, CQ Legal & Consulting and Founder, Africa 1 Media – Panellist



Organised on the theme; ‘How to Monetise Your Work and The Challenges of Digital Media’, panellists: Rex Omar, Chairman GHAMRO, Cynthia Quarcoo, Managing Partner CQ Legal & Consulting and Founder-Africa 1 Media, Yoel Kenan, Africori, Gillian Ezra – Music Time and Richie Mensah, CEO Lynx Entertainment will share experiences, modern trends and innovative ideas that artistes can leverage to generate revenue within the digital space.

Rex Omar, musician and Chairman of GHAMRO – Panellist



Commenting on the reason for the conference, Chief Marketing Officer for MTN, Noel Kojo- Ganson said: “With the global pandemic and the phenomenal uptake of digital services there is no better time to discuss this topic. Technology is already helping us fix payments, dating, banking, transportation, and governance. It’s time to take a look at the music business.”

Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment – Panellist



He advised all persons within the music and other content development ecosystem to join the discussion.

Yoel Kenan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Africori, South Africa, Keynote Speaker



The Digital Music Conference is an initiative by MTN Ghana aimed at bringing together industry persons including music producers, sound engineers, artistes and owners of music platforms to share ideas and insights for growth of the sector.