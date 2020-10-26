The Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, has hinted that his administration is determined to end the country’s Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] drought.

After winning the last Afcon trophy in 1982, Ghana has struggled to lift the continental trophy.

Mr Okraku, speaking in an interview with Nhyira FM, reiterated that his desire is to help end the country’s Afcon trophy drought.

“My desire and the desire of every member of my administration and Ghanaians is to win the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said.

“As a nation, we’ll do whatever possible to win the trophy again,” he added.

Ghana has, however, played in the 1992, 2010 and 2015 Afcon finals.

The Black Stars will play Sudan in a doubleheader next month in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana’s last participation at Afcon 2019 ended in a disappointing round of 16 exit at the hands of Tunisia.

The next Afcon is set to come off in Cameroon.