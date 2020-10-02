The new mayor of Luton has made history by being the first to be formally appointed in a virtual online ceremony.

Maria Lovell was sworn in on Tuesday in a ceremony that took place online due to coronavirus restrictions.

She had been deputy mayor when former mayor Tahir Malik resigned from the position after breaking social distancing rules during lockdown.

Born in Ghana, Labour Leagrave councillor Lovell has lived in Luton for more than 30 years, and has three children and six grandchildren.

“Maria founded the Ghana Society in 2006 to participate in the Luton International Carnival to promote and showcase the West African country’s cultural heritage.

Ms Lovell said she wanted to “bring all communities and faiths together in these challenging times”.

“I am deeply honoured to step into this new role as Mayor of Luton, becoming the first black person of African descent and female to do so,” the mother-of-three said.

“I aim to continue to bring all communities and faiths together especially in these challenging times to heal, restore and promote our town.

“It is time to re-educate and re-emerge a new history of inclusiveness in our diversity to build on for the future of our town.”

Councillor Lovell is just the second black woman to serve as mayor of Luton. The first was Jamaican-born Desline Stewart MBE – founder of Mary Seacole Housing Association – who served as mayor in the mid-90s.

In seconding councillor Lovell’s nomination, Labour South councillor David Agbley said: “I think we’re going to make history tonight.