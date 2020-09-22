Ghanaian comedian, actor and musician, Funny Face, is still hopeful of settling down with colleague actress Jackie Appiah.

Funny Face has on several occasions not hidden his feelings for Miss Appiah, especially when they meet.

Following a recent event which saw the duo in attendance, Funny Face has announced plans of tying the knot with his long time crush.

The actor, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, taking to his Instagram page, said his video is a proposal to actress Appiah.

Miss Appiah on the other hand, who has on many occasions subtly expressed her discomfort, could only sit and beam with smiles.

Funny Face in his excitement displayed wild dance moves amid attempts to kiss the latter who moved her head away.

ALSO READ:

Many fans, upon sighting the video, have showered praises on the duo, stating they look good together.

Watch the video below: