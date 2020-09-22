Former President of Ghana and flag-bearer of National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says he has suspended his campaign tour to the Bono Region.

In a social media post, the politician, who has so far toured many parts of the country ahead of the December 7 elections, said due to the increasing reports of challenges with the voter register he has decided to return to Accra.

I am cutting short my tour of the Bono Region to return to Accra because of the increasing reports of challenges with the voter register and the exhibition process, he noted.

He continued by saying that, the NDC will further organise a press conference to address the critical issues concerning the voter register and exhibition process.

We’ll address a major press conference on the issues in due course, he added.

