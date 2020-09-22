Ahead of the December 2020 national elections, a former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Michael Tetteh Kwetey, has categorically stated that victory for his party is non-negotiable.

Confident of this, he challenged the party’s members across all 275 constituencies to unite to be able to protect the ballot boxes with the claws of an eagle to return the party to government in 2021.

To the businessman cum politician, the current government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, has woefully failed Ghanaians in the delivery of its numerous promises the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gave Ghanaians in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

“Things are not working. I just toured parts of the country and I can tell you confidently that this ham-fisted government has failed abysmally and the people are crying for change. Abbosey Okai people are crying; Suame Magazine people are crying; teachers, nurses, traders at every corner are suffering because of the unbearable hardships the NPP government has brought upon this country,” he remarked.

Mr Kwetey made these remarks when he stormed the Ashanti and Eastern Regions to adopt five more under-resourced constituencies to support them with resources, both financially and materially, to help the Parliamentary Candidates win the seats for the NDC on December 7.

During his engagements with members of the party in the five newly adopted constituencies which include Bosomtwe Adansi Akrofoum, Ayensu Annor, Upper Manya and Fanteakwa, he urged them to work hard to make sure the party emerges victorious on December 7 with a huge margin to prevent the NPP, a party he described as litigants, from going to court as they did in 2012.

After listening to the difficulties hindering the party in the five constituencies from campaigning effectively, Mr Kwetey presented some branded quality lacoste T-shirts of John Mahama, NDC’s presidential candidate, and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, with an undisclosed amount of money to the executives to hit the ground running.

The five newly adopted constituencies have brought the number to 11, making him the only individual in the party to adopt and finance the highest number of constituencies ahead of the December crucial elections.

It would be recalled that Mr Kwetey recently toured seven constituencies he adopted to support them with resources, both financially and materially, to recapture political power, as well as retain their seats for the NDC as the country goes to the polls on December 7.

The adopted constituencies in the five regions are South Builsa and Nadoli-Kaleo in the Upper East and West Regions; South Kintampo in the East Bono Region; New Edibiase and South Offinso in the Ashanti Region; Sefwi Akontombra Constituency in the Western-North Region and Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

At the South Builsa Constituency, Mr Kwetey was hosted by the area’s Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Clement Apaak, and the constituency executives to resource them with branded quality Lacoste T-shirts of Mr Mahama and his running mate, Prof Opoku-Agyemang, and an undisclosed amount of money available to start effective campaigns.

After a closed-door meeting with his hosts, he told the media that the constituency was poised to work hard to increase the votes of the NDC “because our message of hope and ‘Rescue Mission’ are going down very well with the electorate. The NDC cannot disappoint Ghanaians who have been disappointed by this government that promised them a lot but has performed very little.”

At the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency where Anthony M. Sumah, the Parliamentary Candidate, and his constituency executives welcomed Michael Tetteh, a wide discussion of challenges the party in the area was faced with ahead of the 2020 general election was held.

The core of these challenges was lack of resources to run the engine of the constituency to, first and foremost, keep the parliamentary seat for the NDC, and secondly, garner more votes for the presidential candidate.

Acknowledging the concerns his hosts raised, Mr Tetteh promised to offer the needed physical resources to energise the base of the NDC to motivate them to give off their best towards the victory of the party.

Therefore, to begin with his promise of providing physical resources and support, Mr Kwetey presented some branded quality Lacoste T-shirts of Mr Mahama, NDC’s presidential candidate, and his running mate, Professor Opoku-Agyemang, to the executives and youth groups in the constituencies.

Mr Sumah and his constituency executives saved an ample time with the ever-selfless, dedicated, committed, visionary and resolute Mr Kwetey, where he was conferred with a Chieftaincy title ‘Paati Maaloo-Naa’, which means, Party Development Chief.

At the South Kintampo Constituency in the East Bono Region, Mr Kwetey was given an ecstatic welcome by the Member of Parliament, Felicia Adjei, the Constituency and Regional executives as well as branch executives.

The core challenges facing the constituency were made known to him during a marathon meeting.

After making his donations to the MP and the party in the constituency, Mr Kwetey spent time to interact with the base of the party to inspire them to be relentless in their efforts in making sure they worked hard to bring the NDC into government.

He, then, took his tour to the South Offinso and New Edibiase in the Ashanti Region, as well as the Sefwi Akontombra Constituency in the Western-North Region where he used the opportunity to interact with party executives and community members.

He also donated resources to all of them to enhance their campaign activities.

He is, however, waiting to extend a similar visit and support to his home constituency, Ningo-Prampram, where Samuel George Nartey is the MP.

It would be recalled that the Presidential candidate of the NDC launched ‘Operation Adopt A Branch, Constituency’ earlier this year in Accra to encourage party members get involved in the campaign as they work to return to government in 2021.