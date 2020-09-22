Trey Songz has come under fire after posting a meme ridiculing women born after 1993.

The ‘Back Home’ singer, 35, shared a post on his Instagram story which accused women in their 20s and below of being unable to cook and being preoccupied with “McDonalds” and “twerking”, among other things.

“Any female born after 1993 can’t cook, all they know is McDonalds, charge their phone, twerk, be bisexual, eat Hot Chip and lie,” read the post. Songz tagged some laughing-face emojis.

People soon took to social media to criticise the generalising post. “Why is Trey Songz concerning himself with women born after 1993?” wrote one.

“Trey Songz is 35 and complaining about people born after 1993…. sir- move,” said another, while one added, “Why is Trey Songz, at his big age of 35, talking about what girls born after 1993 can do? What an embarrassment.”

“Trey Songz is almost 40 years old. Why does he even care what women born after 1993 are even doing?” echoed another, while one said, “But trey songz be tryna party and mess with women born after 1993 like the predator he is.”

Last month, Songz was accused of sexual intimidation and harassment after a woman claimed he stole her phone during a sexual encounter and held her hostage.

He denied the accusations, and also denied sexually assaulting a woman in Miami during an alleged January 2018 incident, which resulted in the singer being sued for $10 million at the beginning of this year.

“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” Trey began series of tweets.