THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Sustgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Novihoho Afaglo, is calling on all media houses and journalists across the country to be circumspect in their reportage not to inflame passion and cause confusion during and after the December 7 general election.

Mr Afaglo said this is the time media houses need to start preaching peace and educating the general public on issues relating to violence.

According to him, Ghana has come a long way in terms of democratic rule and therefore cannot risk the peace and security it had enjoyed during all these years to election violence and so urged all media houses not to allow politicians and other players to use their platforms to insight others through ethnic bigotry.

He said many politicians and other bootlickers would use all means including financial influence to entice media owners and journalists just to twist facts and figures to their benefits in the upcoming general election.

“This is because politicians in the past found ways and means to mislead their followers with false promises and hopes knowing well that the things they are promising are hard to achieve,” Mr Afaglo noted.

He said politicians must give the citizenry reason why they should vote for them to gain political power and that it is about time “we throw more light on peaceful election rather than engaging in all manner of insults and counter insults.”

The CEO said African politicians will never change since after giving their followers a reason to fight for them, they ignore them if anything happens to them.

“Outside their homes, they portray pictures for the followers to think they are enemies but in close doors, they are the best of friends,” he added.

Mr Afaglo said the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress help each other in case one is in opposition because “we all know that the presidency is rotational based on the people’s choice.”

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians, especially the youth not to avail themselves to be used by these politicians as instruments to perpetuate violence in the upcoming general election.