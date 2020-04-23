American singer, Trey Songz, has finally revealed the identity of the beautiful mother of his son, Noah with some amazing photos.

The 35-year-old singer, taking to Instagram, posted photos of the trio having a a nice family time together amid praises of how great she had been as a mother to Noah.

ALSO READ:

Trey captioned it: “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extras very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Momma.”

Noah, who is the rapper’s first child, was captured playing with his father in the new photos.

Watch the photos below: