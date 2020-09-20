Dancehall superstar, Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, is one person who likes to have fun. In a new video, Shatta Wale has been spotted displaying his basketball skills in his house while hanging out with his squad.

The video has Shatta Wale playing basketball with one of his sisters while the crew looked on.

In the video, the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker is seen partly-dressed in basketball apparel and bouncing the ball around on his compound amid cheers from those around.

After bouncing the ball around on the compound, Shatta Wale took his play into the house and was spotted playing some tricks on his sister.

The sister, who was leaving throughout the play, took the ball later and started bouncing it around. Playing her own trick, Shatta Wale’s sister threw the ball onto the chest of the music star after which she caught it and ran away. Shatta Wale after being outwitted by his sister started ‘crying’, albeit jovially, and left the room.

The video of Shatta Wale got many people on social media reacting.

Mickeydarling9 saw the video as funny and described Wale as a whole package in entertainment: “Alla Wale. Yes you’re not just a musician but A whole package of entertainment.”

