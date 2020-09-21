President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended for another three months mandatory wearing of face masks in public as the country tries to contain a surge in COVID-19.

The President, addressing the nation on the measures his government is taking to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus among Ghanaians, said the wearing of face masks will remain in force till December.

According to him, he will be the last person to put the lives of Ghanaians at risk.

“Wearing of face mask is the new normal. On Monday 14th September, I extended my Executive Instrument, the mandatory wearing of face masks by another three months. So until 14th December 2020, the wearing of masks remains mandatory.

“It is the new norm of our existence until the virus disappears,” he said, Sunday.

According to him, the wearing of face coverings “has served us well in the fight against Covid-19.”