President Nana Akufo-Addo will address the nation this evening on measures taken to eradicate the novel coronavirus.

The 17th address will be televised at 8:00 pm today, September 20.

His address comes at a time when Ghana’s coronavirus figures have reduced to 499, with 20 new cases registered.

The previous address focused on lifting travel restrictions, which saw Ghana’s major Kotoka International Airport opening for business from September 1.

The address also introduced the mandatory $150 COVID-19 testing at airport terminals.