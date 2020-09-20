The Nigerian Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man, Bawada Audu, for allegedly burying his newborn grandson alive.



According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, Audu seized the newborn baby boy from his 17-year-old daughter, Hafsat Bawada, for adding to teenage pregnancies in the area.

He allegedly buried him alive behind their home, before the case was reported to the police by a human right organisation.



Upon receiving the report, the baby was exhumed and rushed to the General Hospital where he was certified dead by a doctor.

The baby’s corpse was released to the village head of Rimin Ziyam for burial, while suspect was arrested and he confessed to the crime.