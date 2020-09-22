Whereas government has reduced Communication Service Tax (CST) by only four percent, MTN Ghana has completely removed the full nine percent CST until at least December 31st this year.

This was contained in a statement from MTN Ghana announcing the adjustment in talk, data and SMS tariffs in line with the 4% CST reduction announced by the Finance Minister in his Mid-year Budget Review.

In accordance with the amendment of the CST law, MTN Ghana, like all other telcos, adjusted its tariffs to reflect the 4% reduction beginning from September 15, 2020.

In a statement, MTN also said “In addition to the 4% reduction, MTN is giving a 5% bonus on all types of recharges including physical voucher, Mobile Money and EVD.”

In effect the entire 9% CST has been absorbed by MTN Ghana, which is facing possible restrictions if the Supreme Court decides that moves by government to make it a significant market power (SMP) is valid.

Commenting on the tariff adjustment, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng said the 5% bonus on every recharge can be used for all types of calls, SMS to all networks and also browse on the internet, adding however that the bonus on recharge is valid for a period of 7 days and is available until the 31st of December 2020.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, MTN has since the amendment of the of the law taken several steps to ensure customers enjoy the best of value propositions and an enhanced experience on the network,” he said.

Sam Koranteng added that the adjustment will enable MTN customers to enjoy more talk time and browsing time for the same price of voucher or bundle they buy.

The statement said, further to the enhanced voice and data values as well as the 5% bonus on recharge, customers will continue to enjoy the existing 100% Bonus on Recharge (BOR) done on the Electronic Voucher Device (EVD) and Mobile Money with validity period of 7 days.

It said customers who have been on the network for less than 6 months will continue to get 100% BOR on all airtime top-ups, while 4G data bundle bonus remains the same. Again, the 50% 4G bonus and 25% data bonus on ‘Terrific Thursday’ offers are still available to customers.

According to the statement, MTN data bundle prices on TurboNet and Fibre Broadband bundles will remain unchanged even though customers will get more data volumes for their purchases.

“For example, GHC 3 data bundle will now give you 476.19MB instead of 462MB while GHC 10 data bundle will now give you 980.39MB instead 943MB. Also a GHC 25 bundle will now offer 5.18GB instead of 5.0GB. Fibre Broadband GHC 125 bundle will now give 46.64GB instead of 45GB,” it said.

The full details of the tariff review are available on the MTN website www.mtn.com.gh and will be published in selected newspapers. MTN remains committed to its mission to make the lives of customers a whole lot brighter.