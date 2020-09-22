The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged the public to disregard a video suggesting that its officials are printing voter identity cards even after the expiration of the registration exercise.

Rather, the EC says, the video, which is being circulated on social media, involves its officials who have been authorised to replace duplicate cards.

A statement issued by the Commission on Monday, September 21, explained that during the just ended registration exercise, few centres experienced the production of duplicate idenity cards which resulted from registration kits bearing the same codes.

It said that led to the printing of voter identity cards with similar numbers for different persons.

