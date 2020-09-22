John Dumelo took to social media to celebrate his friend and colleague in the movie industry, actor Majid Michel as he marks his 40th birthday.

Taking to Twitter to share an old photo of the two after they were honoured by the City of Philadelphia in 2013, Mr Dumelo lauded his colleague for appreciating him over the years.

He wrote: I remember so well when we were both honoured in 2013 by the City of Philadelphia for our outstanding contribution to the African continent as well as many other events we both graced over the years. God bless your new age Majid. I really appreciate our friendship. Love loads. [SIC].

