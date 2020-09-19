The lady seen in the viral bedroom video with Ghanaian rapper D-Black has spoken.

Adrienne Nicole has released a press statement to address the viral bedroom video involving herself and musician D-Black.

According to her, the video has been leaked by internet fraudsters after her phone got lost.

She revealed in her statement that she was contacted by fraudsters with messages threatening to release her n#de vids.

They tried to extort money from her but she didn’t give in, instead, she reported the case to the police.

However, it appears the police couldn’t do much as the situation has gotten out of hands

Madam Adrienne Nicole’s Statement:

About a week ago I lost my phone. And I posted on online that I lost my phone. I didn’t think about anything negative about it then the next minute I started getting threats and somebody asking me for money else they’re gonna post my personal photos and videos on social media.

I had to report to the police here to take care of it. But I keep getting threats and requests from different social media pages. And when I click to check those pages, they had started posting personal photos and videos of me and my Ghanaian partner (with whom I’ve even broke up with). Apart from reporting to the cyber crimes unit of the police here, I’ve directly contacted the social media platform owners and they have taken down two of those parody accounts. But they keep using other pages and channels as well.

I’m issuing this statement because I don’t want my private issues circulated out there, neither do I want same for my ex. It’s not intentional for it to happen so I need to publicly issue this statement to let the world know while I engage the right channels to do the needful.

It’s just too much for me detailing with all these. I’m emotionally down but I need to let this out.

Source: youtube/ghanacelebrities.com