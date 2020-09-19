Diminutive actor, Don Little, known in real life as Steven Atanga, has been exposed over his supposed encounter with Joe Biden.
The United States (US) presidential candidate, Mr Biden, was said to have knelt in front of Ghanaian diminutive actor Don Little.
Social media was taken by surprise following a post by Don Little on his official Instagram page indicating that he met Mr Biden during his trip to the US.
He received praise from Ghanaians for putting the country on the map.
In an Instagram post, he caption the said photo: “I met US presidential candidate Joe Biden in the States.”
But, it appears that the boy, who was captured with the US Democratic Presidential nominee, is actually the son of the owner of Three Thirteen, an apparel store in Detroit, Michigan, USA.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at “Three Thirteen” clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan. Photo by @LeahMillis pic.twitter.com/hKVPZKIPFe— corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) September 10, 2020
