Don Little, after being set free from the bondage of mandatory quarantine and being stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cannot keep calm.

The diminutive actor, born Stephen Atanga, has decided to make his arrival known to all.

Following his arrival a few days ago, he has taken to social media to flaunt a white convertible Audi he purchased while away.

Taking to his Instagram page, he posted a video of him cruising in the electronic toy car, proving he was indeed homesick and happy to be back.

READ MORE:

He was heard boasting about his ability to purchase the car in the States.

Witnesses, believed to have taken the video, cheered him on and directed him.

Watch the video below: