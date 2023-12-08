Kumawood actor Don Little has had a brush with the law for allegedly assaulting a police officer who apprehended him for knocking down a motor rider.

The incident reportedly happened at Kasoa in the Central Region while he was rushing his friend to the hospital.

The actor, in his defense at the police station, explained that he was speeding to convey a friend who was in a suicidal state for urgent medical attention.

However, in the process, his vehicle collided with a motorcyclist, resulting in minor injuries to the rider.

Despite his pleas to transport the victim to the hospital, reports say the police apprehended and drove him to the station.

He was slapped with further accusation of assaulting a police officer, a charge he vehemently denied.

Expressing frustration, Don Little questioned why the others involved in the incident had been released while he remained in detention.

In response, the police purportedly defended their actions by stating that due to his diminutive stature, he was not deemed fit to be driving on the road.

The situation escalated into a heated exchange between the actor and law enforcement officials.