Liberian police have confirmed the arrest of Nicholas Jack Davies, a notorious scammer who leaked the nudes of Nollywood actress Empress Njamah.

Using the alias George “Baby Brother” Wade while in Nigeria, Davies entered into an amorous relationship with Empress Njamah, which she claimed was full of blackmail and physical assault.

He publicly sent her death threats after she called him out for releasing some nude photos and videos she sent to him while they were lovers.

In a latest update, the police have nabbed Davies after they received similar complaints about being duped and robbed of their valuable items by the suspect.

He was arrested while perfecting plans to fleece another victim.

This is after he fled Nigeria after seizing actress Empress Njamah’s property and personal documents, including her passport.

In reaction, Empress Njamah has taken to her social media platforms to thank the Liberian police for their swift action and to God for vindicating her.

She used the opportunity to call on other victims and persons in similar situations to voice out rather than suffer in silence.

She also called out the “hypocrites” who judged her.