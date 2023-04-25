It has now emerged police inspector standing trial for the murder of his girlfriend at Adum used a service pistol to kill his victim.
Prosecution told the Asolore Mammpong District Court Inspector Ahmed Twumasi killed the deceased after she failed to refund GH5,000.
Victoria Dapaah was pronounced dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after being shot multiple times in the abdomen and chest.
