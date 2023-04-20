The Federation of International Football Association [FIFA] has remembered Ghana’s squad that competed at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Having made history by playing in the Round of 16 for the first time in 2006 in Germany, Ghana continued its success story in the Mundial.

The Black Stars did very well and caught the eyes of the entire world under Serbian manager, Milovan Rajevac.

Having sailed through the group stage, the Ghana Black Stars also managed to advance to the quarter-finals, becoming only the second African country in history to do so.

Unfortunately, Ghana, who were hoping to become the first African country to lift the trophy, lost to Uruguay in the quarter-finals on penalty shootout after 120 minutes of football.

On Wednesday, FIFA on their official Twitter handle shared a post featuring the mind-blowing starting squad of the Black Stars that featured at the Mundial.

Ghana has since then played in the 2014 and 2022 World Cups in Brazil and in Qatar respectively. The team missed out on the 2018 edition in Russia.