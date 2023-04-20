Private legal practitioner, Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, has joined the race to contest the parliamentary election of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Lawyer Adawudu will be contesting NDC parliamentary primary of Central Tongu constituency.

The NDC currently holds the seat with Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze as the Member of Parliament (MP).

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the aspirant said his decision is a response to the call from constituents on him, adding there is a need for a new face.

He said Central Tongu is lagging behind with regards to development projects compared to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s North Tongu and Kobina Mensah Woyome’s South Tongu despite all being NDC seats.

“I wanted to go in 2016 but after consultations, I didn’t but now the calls for me to contest have heightened and I have heeded because Central Tongu needs a unifier.

“The impact in the North and South are not been felt in the Central so the people said they need someone who is fit for the purpose,” he said.

ALSO READ:

NDC Primaries: Amenfi Central MP goes beserk over Keche’s wife [Audio]

Landslide victory for Mahama in NDC primaries – Okudzeto Ablakwa predicts

The legal practitioner will be contesting in the election scheduled for May 13 with four other persons including the incumbent MP.

He, however, believes he is the best bet to lead the NDC to victory in 2024.