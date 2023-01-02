North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has predicted a landslide victory for John Mahama in his bid to be reelected as the NDC’s 2024 flagbearer.

According to him, the former President will carry the day by an estimated 95% of the total valid votes cast.

This was contained in a list of predictions which the lawmaker outlined on his Facebook wall at the start of the new year on January 1, 2023.

Touching on the party’s primaries, he expressed optimism in Mahama’s ability to emerge victorious.

“Former President John Mahama will emerge victorious from the 2023 NDC Flagbearer Primaries with more than 95% of valid votes cast”, he noted in the first paragraph of his 2023 forecasts.

Mr Ablakwa added, “Former President John Mahama expected to retain Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his Running Mate for the 2024 presidential election.”

Away from the NDC primaries, he also forecasted that the contractors of the controversial National Cathedral will abandon their interest in the project which has been a source of nationwide agitations.

He also indicated that, the country’s economic woes will see a further deterioration which will enhance agitations from citizens.

Meanwhile, currently within the NDC, former president Mahama is lacing his boots to lead the National Democratic Congress to capture power from the NPP in the 2024 polls.

Though he has not formally declared his intention to lead the party, there have been many credible suggestions to that effect; including an overwhelming majority of NDC MPs who have repeatedly affirmed that they will rally behind the former president.

Mr Ablakwa’s predictions tie into the support Mr Mahama has courted though he is yet to officially comment on his intention for the future.