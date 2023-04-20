Amenfi Central Member of Parliament (MP), Peter Kwaky-Ackah, is up in arms with the executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over a suspected foul play.

This is in connection with the party’s National Appeals Committee to clear a contender, Joana Cudjoe, musician Keche’s wife, for the upcoming primaries despite allegations against her.

Madam Cudjoe, who is one of five others seeking to challenge incumbent MP, Mr Kwakye-Ackah, was disqualified by the Regional Vetting Committee.

She was disqualified by the Regional Vetting Committee over allegations of forgery following a petition with the matter referred to the national committee.

The aspirant in spite of the allegations has been cleared to contest in the primary scheduled for May 13, 2023.

But Mr Kwakye-Ackah, who is not a happy man, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, said the committee’s report was full of lies.

He stated all the issues and facts were brought to bear before the vetting committee and therefore cannot fathom the sudden decision to clear Madam Cudjoe.

“If you throw a ball at the wall, it comes back to you. So we will suffer the brunt of what we have done,” he said.

