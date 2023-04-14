It is likely Joana Cudjoe, the wife of popular musician, Keche Andrew will be cleared to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Amenfi Central constituency.

According to reports, some people at the NDC national headquarters are scheming to approve her candidature.

Joana Cudjoe is one of five other seeking to challenge incumbent MP, Peter Kwakye-Ackah in the Amenfi Central primaries.

She was disqualified by the Regional Vetting Committee over allegations of forgery.

This was after the Committee established that, the aspirant’s name was not in the 2008, 2012, 2016 or 2020 voters register of the Electoral Commission in Bantama constituency after testifying before the vetting Committee that she started voting there in 2008.

Also, the Committee noted that, Ms. Cudjoe only registered in 2020 in Amenfi Central which is far below the four-year mandatory period for aspirants wishing to contest as MP.

But a report by the vetting committee chaired by NDC Director of Communications, Kakra Essuman said the matter has been referred to Accra for further deliberation and advice.

Information available to us indicates that, Joana Cudjoe in spite of the allegations against her will be cleared to contest in the primaries.

