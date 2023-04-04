The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Amenfi Central Chairman, Raphael Andoh has said business woman, Joana Gyan Cudjoe is not qualified to contest in the constituency.

According to him, although Ms. Cudjoe hails from Amenfi Central, she does not vote in the constituency.

He alleged that, Ms. Cudjoe owns two party cards, one from Bantama and Amenfi Central which is against party rules.

“Joana Gyan Cudjoe’s documents prove that she is a native of Amenfi Central but she does not vote here. She is not an NDC member there. She is an NDC member at Bantama so I have to go and verify. The woman owns two party cards which is against the party’s rules,” he said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

The Secretary, Richmond Daleke also stated that they cannot authenticate her membership in the party.

“Constituency executives are supposed to protect the seat. In protecting the seat we need to make sure that whichever candidate the delegates will elect, will be a credible one, who has no questionable character. Who can be presented to the general masses so that the person can win the seat for us?” he added.

Meanwhile, the Bantama constituency has also indicated the aspirant is not known there and it is strange how she got into the register.

The Chairman, David Kwesi Heridzi has therefore appealed to the national executives of the party to carry out thorough investigations to unveil the truth.

“In this case, I wiil just appeal to the people in Accra, the national executives if the case comes before them, they should look for the truth. Once they look for the truth the party will grow” he stressed.

Miss Cudjoe is one of five aspirants contesting the seat in the constituency.

But supporters of the candidate, a renowned business woman who stormed the venue of the vetting together with the candidate were hopeful things will go in her favour.