Director-General for the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku has indicated that until the New Patriotic Party (NPP) opens nominations for parliamentary primaries, he will continue to support the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei.

According to him, he will not declare any form of interest in the seat to destabilise the current government.

Samuel Awuku made this known when he spoke on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

“I will make my intentions known when the party opens nominations so until then, I am supporting the Member of Parliament and the Chief Executive to ensure that they succeed. When nominations are opened, I will consult my appointing authority among others before I will declare my intentions.

Before I go into elections, I do three things, I listen, I ask and check for myself if the grounds are fertile enough for me before I go in for the contest. If the grounds are not conducive for me, I will not go in to waste my money,” he said.

On his chances in case he vies for the position, Mr. Awuku said elections are not a straight jacket and need a lot of work to ensure victory.

“I don’t think so. It’s a contest. There is no easy election, you will work for the vote.” He revealed.

