During the National Lottery Authority (NLA’s) 60th anniversary celebration, some people won lotto with former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s birthday.

The Director-General of the NLA Samuel Awuku disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

To him, although they see lottery purely as a game of chance, he said those who study it see it as a game of skill.

“For instance, during the NLA at 60, former President Kufuor’s birthday did wonders and people used it to stake lotto and won on the 8th December and 9th of December. People who stake it didn’t have mercy on us and I still don’t know how it happened,” Mr. Awuku said.

Former President Kufuor celebrates his birthday on December 8.

Listen to Sammy Awuku in the attached audio above