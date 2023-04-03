The Joana Gyan Foundation in collaboration with the Mpuntuo Hemaa of Wassa Agona Amenfi, Joana Gyan Cudjoe launched the ‘Amenfi Central Big Push Mpuntuo’ over the weekend at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.

The fundraising event with the GH₵100 million target had the purpose of uplifting and further improving the standard of living of people residing in the Amenfi Central community.

The atmosphere was engulfed by a rich cultural display and the traditional-themed event saw many royals and dignity present to support the cause.

Some constituents, business partners and foreign dignitaries like including some top politicians like the National Women’s Organiser of the NDC, Hannah Bissiw were present to grace the fundraising event.

Ghanaian-American chemical engineer and inventor who contributed to the development of fiber optic manufacturing and nanotechnology, Dr Thomas Mensah; The Global Head of Sales & Client Management Mr. J. D. Singh; Dr Okatakyie Asafo Boakye II, the Chief of Zanzule and Nana Adwoa Awo l donated to the cause.

Some A-list entertainers such as Keche Joshua and Keche Andrew, husband of Joana Gyan, AK Songstress, D Cryme and Ayam RamzyB thrilled the audience with their energetic performances.

Meanwhile, The Joana Gyan Foundation, the charity arm of the Golden Empire Legacy Holdings in its continued efforts to support community development is poised to draw foreign investors near to her darling community in the Western Region.

Speaking at the event, the development queen mother of Wassa Agona Amenfi who is also eyeing the Parliamentary seat of Amenfi Central on the ticket of the NDC, Joana Gyan Cudjoe) emphasised her main goal is to provide Amenfi Central Constituency with standardized social amenities.

Her projects include potable drinking water, police stations, fire service centres, schools, hospitals, better roads, bridges, quality health care and providing scholarships to brilliant but needy students among others that would improve the living standards of those living in deprived communities like Amenfi Central.

Under the tag, ‘Amenfi Central Mpuntuo Fund’, the fund would cater for the well-being of the people of Amenfi Central and it adjoining areas.

After the successful launch of the program which brought together foreign investors in mining from Turkey, Trinidad and Tobago, India and other European Countries, Africa and the world, Mrs. Joana Gyan Cudjoe was however grateful for their support to the success of the program.

“The Joana Gyan foundation would want to extend her heartfelt thank you to everyone who made it to the “BIG PUSH” declaration program which was launched last Saturday in Accra. Your time, presence, Cash and kind are very much appreciated to our team.” It was further indicated in her climaxing address.

She further urged Ghanaians, business partners and individuals who want to support the cause to reach out to her desk since the project continues until it has been duly realised in the region.

The colorful ceremony was graced by traditional leaders from Amenfi Central, Nzema and other areas in the Western Region, Political among others also connected to the success of the program.

MORE: