Reputable events outfit, ASKOF Productions Ltd., has announced the official list of nominees and categories for the African Outstanding Women Awards (AOWA).

The expected high-profile forthcoming event is scheduled for Cote d’Ivoire, Abidjan on March 10.

This will be the maiden edition of the event that aims at rewarding women who are touching lives with their projects in various communities on the continent.

“We are on course, we have an advance team- comprising Fredrick Ofosu, Isaac Amponsah, Eugene Ofori, Yusuf Jeili, Christian Asante, Felicity Sampah Avika and my good self on the grounds preparing feverishly for the event,” the group President, Afua Asantewaa. O Aduonum, said.

The ASKOk boss, who doubles as CEO of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), added ”it’s been very challenging, but it is surmountable, we have corporate organizations like Jamila Home, Air Cote d’Ivoire, Marriott Hotel and some few individuals rallying behind us by way of sponsorship. We hope to deliver a high-grade event, as we have done in Ghana with GOWA for five years and counting.”

Below is the full list of nominees and the various categories:

African Outstanding Woman Advocate

1. Dr. Lola Odeyale Ayo – Fashida (Nigeria)

2. Lina Beneb (Ghana)

3. Nadine Dabe (Coté D’ivoire)

4. Dr. Hannahlisa Tetteh (Ghana)

5.Jaha Marie Dukureh (Gambia)

6. Gyimaah Larbi Stella (Ghana)

Africa Outstanding Woman Beauty Queen

1. Beauty Etsanyi Tukura (Nigeria)

2. Audrey Monkam (Cameroon)

3. Sarfoa Asamoah (Ghana)

4. Olivia Yace (Coté D’ivoire)

5. Diana Adimba (Namibia)

Africa Outstanding Woman In Tech And Engineering

1. Kemi.Ogunkoya (Nigeria)

2. Achidi Judith (Cameroon)

3. Patricia Zoundi Yao (Coté D’ivoire)

4. Regina Honu (Ghana)

5. Adora Hack (Nigeria)Africa

Outstanding Woman Young Entrepreneur

1. Maryam Aramide Atolagbe (Nigerian)

2. Joyce Konadu Idun (Ghana)

3. Teta Isibo (Rwanda)4. Joycelyn Ntim – Donkor (Ghana)

4. Zalika Barro (Coté D’ivoire)5. Louisa Akosua Agyeman Ababio (Ghana)

Africa Outstanding Woman In Health

1. Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa (Uganda)

2. Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane (Ghana)

3. Abimbola Adebakin (Nigeria)

4. Dr. Emy Oduro (Ghana)

5. Dr. Gladys Kdema- Zikusoka (Uganda)

Africa Outstanding Woman In Ngo

1. Annetta Paps-King (Gambia)

2. Hananatu Tunis (Liberia)

3. Afi Anthonio (Ghana)

4. Noella Coursaris Musunka (Congo)

5. Joyce Konadu Idun (Ghana)

6. Efeirele Foundation (Nigeria)

7. Nana Adwoa Enyinfuaa Iii (Ghana)

Africa Outstanding Woman In Innovation And Invention.

1. Odeh Faith (Nigeria)

2. Mylene Amon (Coté D’ivoire)

3. Aba Wils (Ghana)

4. Charlette Desirée N’guessan (Coté D’ivoire)

5. Regina Honu (Ghana)

Africa Outstanding Woman In Agri-Business

1. Meg Obasi (Nigeria)

2. Dicko Sy (Senegal)

3. Yaa Preprah Amekudzi (Ghana)

4. Rahmah Aderinoye (Nigeria)

5. Nana Adjoa Sifa (Ghana)

Africa outstanding Woman Fashion Designer

1. Melody Asherman (Liberia)

2. Nike Ogunlesi (Nigeria)

3. Natalia Dzidulali (Ghana)

4. Mirian Christopher Nkiru (Nigeria)

5. Irene Sewaholic (Nigeria)

Africa Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur

1. Naomi Oziegbe (Nigeria)

2. Funke Bucknor – Obruthe (Nigeria)

3. Patricia Zoundi (Coté Divoire)

4. Sefera Kodjo (Coté D’ivoire)

5. Ntsiti Biyela (South Africa )

Africa Outstanding Woman In Sports (Technical)

1. Grace H. Weah (Liberia)

2. Salima Rhadia Amukansanga (Rwanda)

3. Sally Mae Hassona (Egypt)

4. Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo (Ghana)

5. Gifty Oware-Mensah

Africa Outstanding Woman In Media

1. Zoneziwoh Mbondgulo-Wondieh (Cameroon)

2. Portia Gabor (Ghana)

3. Joy Doreen Biira (Uganda)

4. Anibe Idajili (Nigeria)

5. Natalie Fort (Ghana)

Africa Outstanding Woman Model

1.Bettinah Tianah (Uganda)

2. Halima Aden (Kenya)

3. Zabelo Hlabisa (South Africa)

4. Allysyn Audu (Nigeria)

5. Beauty Tukura (Nigeria)

6. Valentina Nartey (Ghana)Africa

Outstanding Woman In Mining

1. Nana Jukwa Someah=Kwaw (Ghana)

2. Angela List (Ghana)

3 Joana Gyan Cudjoe (Ghana)

Africa Outstanding Woman In Film

1. Osas Ighodaro (Nigeria)

2. Yvonne Nelson (Ghana)

3. Chizzy Alichi-Mbah (Nigeria)

4. Nomzamo Mbatha (South Africa)

5. Kadhy Toure (Coté D’ivoire)

6. Nana Ama Mcbrown (Ghana)Africa

Outstanding Woman In Music

1. Alyn Sano (Rwanda)

2. Bragga (South Africa)

3. Wiyaala (Ghana)

4. Natasha Beckley (Sierra Leone)

5. Ayra Star (Nigeria)

6. Josey (Coté D’ivoire)

Africa Outstanding Women In Education

1. Dr Palesa Natasha Mothapo (South Africa)

2. Clara Puni Nyamesem (Ghana)

3. Ivy Muthoni (Rwanda)

4. Alice Frimpong Sarkodie (Ghana)

Africa Outstanding Women Network

1. Power Women Network (Nigeria)

2. Tell It Moms (Ghana)

3. Nurses On The Move (Diaspora)

4. Moroccan Women And Technology In Focus (Morocco)

5. Women In Tech Benin (Benin)Africa

Outstanding Woman In Politics

1. Hon. Josephine W. A Davies (Liberia)

2. Hon. Kandia Camara (Coté D’ivoire)

3. Hon. Namyanja Rose (Uganda)

4. Hon. Hajia Lariba (Ghana)

5. Hon. Rosemary Mbabzi (Rwanda)

6. Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah (Ghana