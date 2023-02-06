Ghanaians have reacted to Christian Atsu’s unfortunate news that has hit the former Black Stars winger.

The former Chelsea winger is reportedly missing after a massive earthquake hit Turkey earlier today.

According to reports by Eurofootcom, Atsu and club director Tanur Savut have been left under the rubble.

Search operations have been able to rescue some of his teammates, but the report said Atsu and Savut could not be found.

🚨Former Chelsea and Newcastle United star Christian Atsu is amongst the victims reportedly trapped under rubble after a huge earthquake hit Turkey as search and rescue efforts get underway. 🇹🇷🙏 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 6, 2023

🚨🇹🇷 Hatayspor forward Cristian Atsu and director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.



Search and rescue teams are looking them now, reports @yagosabuncuoglu. pic.twitter.com/S2IqRo46PK — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 6, 2023

More than 1,500 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after the devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border.