Former Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has accepted the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) decision to reshuffle the front bench of the Minority in Parliament.

The reshuffle affected him (Muntaka Mubarak), the then leader of the Caucus, Haruna Iddrisu and James Klutse Avedzi, also the then Deputy Minority Leader.

However, the Asawase MP who was unhappy with the decision says he has accepted it in the interest of the party.

In the Facebook post on Monday, February 6, the former Minister for Sports thanked former President John Mahama for intervening in the matter.

According to him, the intervention has brought an end the misunderstanding that surrounded the reshuffle.

“To all our supporters within and without. I had a lengthy meeting with my big brother, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday evening over the parliamentary reshuffle.

“I want to first of all thank him for the words of advice and encouragement to me as a younger brother.

“His Excellency’s intervention has brought an end to all the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle.”

He, thus, urged the rank and file of the party to focus their energies towards election 2024.

“We are for the interest of our party NDC. We need to move on as a party and channel all our energies towards 2024 elections.

“I thank all our chiefs ,Queen Mothers, Imams, supporters for your prayers and solidarity. I pray for Allah’s guidance in all our affairs. Long live NDC, long live Ghana,” he concluded.

Last month, the NDC replaced Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

This led to some differences over what the aggrieved NDC MPs described as “lack of consultation.”