News is still coming in from across Turkey following a massive 7.7 earthquake that hit the country on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Multiple reports confirm that Ghana international player, Christian Atsu, who plays for Turkish Super Lig club, Hataysport, is part of the people who have been caught up in the rubble.

The earthquake, the second-largest in the last century anywhere in the world, has already been reported to have claimed more than 1,800 lives both in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, the CNN reports.

As the world comes to terms with what is happening in Turkey, and as humanitarian and rescue efforts are being made to help the country, check out some videos that have been shared by people online showing the depth of destruction caused by the natural disaster: