News is still coming in from across Turkey following a massive 7.7 earthquake that hit the country on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Multiple reports confirm that Ghana international player, Christian Atsu, who plays for Turkish Super Lig club, Hataysport, is part of the people who have been caught up in the rubble.

The earthquake, the second-largest in the last century anywhere in the world, has already been reported to have claimed more than 1,800 lives both in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, the CNN reports.

As the world comes to terms with what is happening in Turkey, and as humanitarian and rescue efforts are being made to help the country, check out some videos that have been shared by people online showing the depth of destruction caused by the natural disaster:

Let’s pray for Christian Atsu….. this video shows a building collapsing after the Turkey earthquake pic.twitter.com/nlccbBN8gP — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) February 6, 2023

The level of destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey makes it look like a war zone. This is utterly heartbreaking. Pray for Turkey and especially for the people trapped under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/PeqPXoNKlF — KC (@kci2013) February 6, 2023

Prayers for Turkey 🇹🇷 Syria 🇸🇾 Lebanon 🇱🇧 May Allah help and protect those who are effected and have mercy on everyone 🤲 pic.twitter.com/M6DTJx8l49 — Allah Islam Quran (@AllahGreatQuran) February 6, 2023

Damn, this looks like it comes from some apocalyptic movie… Turkey today. pic.twitter.com/5BXMhNVW5v — UkraineMaps (@MapsUkraine) February 6, 2023

A new #earthquake of the magnitude 7.8 occurred in #Turkey News Reporter Running and Screaming #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/5sRtxaBB3Q — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) February 6, 2023

WATCH: Daylight reveals massive destruction in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey pic.twitter.com/YZD1J4iYfc — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

JUST IN: 🇹🇷 Thousands estimated to be dead following 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/Z4VHxtPvaF — Remarks (@Remarks) February 6, 2023

Heart heavy for #Turkey #Syria #Lebanon and all the other places affected by the massive #earthquake today. May Allah have mercy on the dead, and comfort the living. Ameen pic.twitter.com/C8XGLYKqLj — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) February 6, 2023

A little girl who was pulled out from under the concrete in the earthquake. Urfa Turkey

pic.twitter.com/XZx4RZ2upO — Selin Marta (@martakarta3) February 6, 2023

Our thoughts are with the people of Turkey and anyone who may be affected by this tragedy.



More especially, we pray for our own Christian Atsu and any other Ghanaian affected. #PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/gZppznDM3Q — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) February 6, 2023

WATCH: Building collapses during earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey pic.twitter.com/GfQzglgDGK — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023