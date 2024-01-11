Newly-appointed Tourism Ambassador, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum (Singathon) has been honored at the commissioning of the Bonwire Kente Museum in Kumasi.

The Guinness World Record longest singing marathon (Singathon) attempt breaker was among high profile dignitaries, including the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia who were honored at the prestigious ceremony at Bonwire, the home of kente in the Ashanti Region.

Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) facilitators of the phase one of the newly- constructed edifice handed the ‘Singathoner’ a beautifully designed Kente (Wabobra) at the well-patronized ceremony.

In a post- event interview, she said “This is a great honor, l must say a very big thank you to GTA and the good people of this land and Ghana as a whole for the recognition. I will do my best to promote tourism to the highest level.”

Kente refers to a Ghanaian textile, made of handwoven cloth, strips of silk and cotton.

Historically the fabric was worn in a toga-like fashion by royalty among the Ewe and Akan.

According to Ashanti oral tradition, it originated from Bonwire in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

In modern day Ghana, the wearing of kente cloth has become widespread to commemorate special occasions, with highly sought kente brands led by master weavers in demand.

Kente is also worn in parts of Togo and Ivory Coast by the Ewes and Akans there.