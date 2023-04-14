SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 31 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 15 to Monday 17 April 2023.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend sees title hopefuls Arsenal take on West Ham United away from home in a London derby on Sunday afternoon. While the Gunners are pushing for a first championship success in almost two decades, the Hammers are looking to ensure top-flight survival.

Arsenal will once again look to the brilliance of Bukayo Saka to inspire them, with the young attacker so impressing this season that club legend Martin Keown – part of ‘The Invincibles’ team of 2003-04 that won the Gunners’ last title – believes he would be good enough to play in that legendary side.

“I talked about The Invincibles and I said on the record he’s the one player, and there might be a few more to follow, that would be in that team,” said Keown. “There would certainly be one or two there thinking, ‘Hold on, this kid’s going to have to play, I’m going to have to step aside’ – he’s that good.”

Manchester City will have the chance to respond to Arsenal’s result later on Sunday when they host Leicester City. The Citizens will hope Erling Haaland is in peak form and fires them to a key victory.

“One of the best things of knowing him well together is he can miss one chance and he won’t get depressed, or he’s not sad. And he’s positive – next one,” said manager Pep Guardiola of his Norwegian star. “He knows he will have the chance and he’ll be there. That’s an incredible attribute as a football player and as an athlete.”

The round also features Chelsea hosting Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United face a tricky trip to Nottingham Forest (with the hosts at the City Ground having claimed some notable home results this term), and Leeds United will look to get the better of Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday night.

“[New Leeds coach] Javi [Gracia] is a good manager. We like his idea because we play on the floor, play out from the back. Occupy space, score goals. We just need time with him. We are happy, we have hope, we hope we can continue with him,” said the Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Premier League broadcast details, 15-17 April 2023

All times CAT

Saturday 15 April

13:30: Aston Villa v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Everton v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Southampton v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

16:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

18:30: Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 16 April

15:00: West Ham United v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:30: Manchester City v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 17 April

21:00: Leeds United v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2