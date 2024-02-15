Amenfi Central National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has dismissed claims of resigning from the race.

In a statement, the wife of famous musician, Keche Andrew admonished supporters and constituents to disregard the rumour.

Admitting there are ongoing issues, the businesswoman expressed optimism they will be resolved to enable her represent her people in parliament in the upcoming December 7 polls.

“I am confident that with your continued support and the grace of the Almighty, we will overcome these challenges and emerge stronger together. I look forward to continuing our journey towards progress and prosperity for all,” her statement read in parts.

Meanwhile, she has cautioned all persons spreading baseless allegations to cease their actions immediately or face the full rigour of the law.

Madam Cudjoe’s candidacy has been met with opposition from some constituents.

A former member of the NDC Elections Committee in Amenfi Central, Gyedu Frimpong has asserted the businesswoman is not qualified to contest because she is alien to the party in the constituency.

Also, incumbent MP, Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah wants the party to investigate allegations of fraud against the candidate.

However, a former MP, George Arthur has rubbished all allegations against her noting that, they are just a grand scheme to denigrate the image of the Parliamentary candidate.

Read the full statement below:

